Wed: Perrigo leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.09% to 1,458,71 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,276.44 points; but the BlueTech Index rose 0.20% to 374.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 324.45 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.182% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.852/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.479% at NIS 4.048/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 4.28%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.63% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.42%.

