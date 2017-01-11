search
Wed: Perrigo leads market down

11 Jan, 2017 18:43
Perrigo and NICE Systems fell very sharply on the TASE today while Ormat Technologies led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.09% to 1,458,71 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,276.44 points; but the BlueTech Index rose 0.20% to 374.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 324.45 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.182% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.852/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.479% at NIS 4.048/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 4.28%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.63% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.42%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

