Wed: Perrigo soars

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56% to 1,410.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,274.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.01% to 366.30 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 330.78 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.384% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.634/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.214% at NIS 3.96/€.
On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 9.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 2.30% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.88%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.74% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.52%.
Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.34% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.15%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2017
