Wed: Pharmaceuticals strengthen

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,419.36 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.90%, to 1,254.11 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 1.31%, to 373.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 324.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.46 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.7680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 4.0676/€. The Bank of Israel bought $400 million after the representative rate was set, sending the shekel-dollar rate towards NIS 3.78/$.

Teva led trading today, and corrected by 3.40% from the heavy fall yesterday after a US court found four patents on the company’s blockbuster Copaxone 40 mg multiple sclerosis treatment invalid. Among the other top five stocks, Mylan rose 3.20% and Elbit Systems rose 0.29%. Bank Leumi was flat, while Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%.

MannKind rose 6.79%, on a generally strong day for pharmaceuticals stocks after the generally positive response in the pharmaceuticals sector on US markets to President Trump's promise of tax and regulatory relaxations for the industry, which offset his remarks about high drug prices. Perrigo rose 2.53%.

Mobile telephony companies Partner and Cellcom both fell, the former by 1.67% and the latter by 2.19%. El Al fell 2.28%.

