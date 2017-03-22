Wed: Real estate cos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30% to 1,416.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,264.16 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33% to 360.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 327.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 1.162% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.656/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.947% at NIS 3.944/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing strong financial results. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.84% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.65%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.59%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.54% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.23%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite publishing strong financial results and announcing a new $100 million deal. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.48% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.15% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

