Wed: Shufersal boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05% to 1,512.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28% to 1,364.31 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 367.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 343.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.30 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.473% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.577/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.219% at 4.162/€.

On the market, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 5.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index following its first quarter results. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.63% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 2.58%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.98%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.93% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.52%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.36% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.63%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 1.91% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.24%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.32%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 30, 2018

