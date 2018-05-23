search
Wed: Strauss fails to lift TASE

23 May, 2018 18:28
Globes correspondent

Strauss bucked the market, rising steeply on strong first quarter results while energy stocks Delek and Isramco led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56% to 1,511.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66% to 1,359.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73% to 362.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 343.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.449% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.580/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.556% at 4.188/€.

On the market, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 5.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index after reporting strong first quarter results. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.59%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06&/

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.41%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.62% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.34%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.36%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.28% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 23, 2018

