Wed: Strauss fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56% to 1,511.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66% to 1,359.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73% to 362.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 343.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.26 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.449% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.580/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.556% at 4.188/€.

On the market, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 5.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index after reporting strong first quarter results. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.59%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.80% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.06&/

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.04% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.41%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.62% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.34%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.36%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.28% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 23, 2018

