Wed: TA 35 Index slips to 1400 points

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83% to 1,400.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.72% to 1,283.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92% to 369.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 341.30 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.21 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.339% from yesterday at NIS 3.532/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.500% at 4.182/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.52% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.45%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.18% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.05%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.44% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.84%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 1.14% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.27%.

