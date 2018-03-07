search
Front > TASE report

Wed: TASE down despite Delek gains

7 Mar, 2018 19:01
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Cellcom and Partner led the declines while Delek, Delek Drilling and Discount Bank bucked the market with strong gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,479.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 1,342.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 370.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 342.16 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.086% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.466/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.219% at 4.301/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.83% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.78%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.14% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.66%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.42% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 6.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.90% after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.95%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018