Wed: TASE down despite Delek gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.18% to 1,479.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 1,342.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 370.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 342.16 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.086% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.466/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.219% at 4.301/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.83% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.78%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.14% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.66%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.42% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 6.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.90% after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.95%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2018

