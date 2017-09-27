Wed: TASE lacks direction

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05% to 1,418.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,291.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 370.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 338.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.00 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.539% at NIS 3.546/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.132% at 4.162/€.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.37% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.84% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.45%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 0.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.91%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.56%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.73% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.19%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017