Wed: TASE rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.36% to 1,460.20 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,275.91 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.55% to 378.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 320.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.01 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.674% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.83/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.205% at NIS 3.994/€.
On the market, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index and its subsidiary Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.52%. Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.45% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.79%.
Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.26%.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.22% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) 0.93%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 21, 2016
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016
