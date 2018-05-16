Wed: TASE rises for sixth straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71% to 1,502.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58% to 1,352.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 363.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 313.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.167% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.593/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.264% at 4.235/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 4.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.18% on news that warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had doubled its stake in the company. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.04% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.22%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.50%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.05% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.58%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.94% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

