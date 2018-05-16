search
Wed: TASE rises for sixth straight session

16 May, 2018 18:11
Teva and the insurance stocks led the rises while Cellcom and Ormat were the biggest losers as the Tel Aviv 35 Index edged above 1,500 points.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71% to 1,502.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58% to 1,352.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33% to 363.93 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 313.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.167% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.593/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.264% at 4.235/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 4.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.18% on news that warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had doubled its stake in the company. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.04% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.22%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.50%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.05% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.58%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.94% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

