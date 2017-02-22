Wed: TASE slide continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 1,447.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,289.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 371.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 325.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.68 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.081% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.71/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.287% at NIS 3.895/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.11% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.20% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.25%.
Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.27% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3% and 2.28% respectively. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.03%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 0.99% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.84%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 22, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
