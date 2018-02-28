search
Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 3% in February

28 Feb, 2018 18:16
Teva and Israel Chemicals led the declines today as the market fell. Mazor led the gains. The market reopens Sunday after the Purim holiday.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69% to 1,500.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.67% to 1,361.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 377.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 342.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.30 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3% in February after rising 2.5% in January. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Purim holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.201% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.502% at 4.259/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.61% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.28%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.29% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.44%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.58% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.22%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.81% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.79%.

