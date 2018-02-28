Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 3% in February

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69% to 1,500.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.67% to 1,361.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 377.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.27% to 342.63 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.30 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3% in February after rising 2.5% in January. The market will be closed tomorrow for the Purim holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.201% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.485/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.502% at 4.259/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.61% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.28%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.29% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.44%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.58% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.22%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.81% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.79%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2018

