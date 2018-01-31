Wed: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 2.5% in January

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56% to 1,547.55 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53% to 1,408.47 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21% to 391.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 346.20 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5% in January.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.177% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.405/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.469% at 4.2413/€.

On the market, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.02% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.24% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.59%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.34%, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.66% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.17%.

