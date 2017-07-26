Wed: Telco stocks lead market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,453.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.11% to 1,303.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 368.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 334.06 points. Trading turnover was NIS 969.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.028% at NIS 3.570/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.017% at 4.157/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.49% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.50% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.48%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.25% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.20%.

