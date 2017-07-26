Wed: Telco stocks lead market down

Cellcom and Partner led the declines today while Isramco recorded the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,453.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also fell 0.11% to 1,303.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 368.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 334.06 points. Trading turnover was NIS 969.8 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.028% at NIS 3.570/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.017% at 4.157/€.
On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.49% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.50% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.48%.
Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.25% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.20%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 26, 2017
