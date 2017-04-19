Wed: Telcos lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66% to 1,389.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,255.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.02% to 360.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 329.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.667/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.462% at NIS 3.933/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.42% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.60%.Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.78%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.36% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.21%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.54%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.93% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.80%.

