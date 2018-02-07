Wed: Teva, Delek lead TASE recovery

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.99% to 1,497.33 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09% to 1,358.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.19% to 373.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.29% to 343.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.029% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.486/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.056% at 4.302/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.60% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.19%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.15% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.74%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.02%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

