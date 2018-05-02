Wed: Teva, Israel Chemicals lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85% to 1,476.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64% to 1,333.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 353.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 353.26 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.610/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.409% at 4.331/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.86%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.53% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.72%. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 6.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.01%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.93%.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 3.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.19%.

