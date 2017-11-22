Wed: Teva back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 1,417.72 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06% to 1,301.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 376.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 342.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.3 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.113% from yesterday at NIS 3.525/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.104% at 4.142/€.

on the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.56% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.17%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 3.33% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.74% after reporting good third quarter results.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's largest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.96%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.10% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.23%.

On the Tel Aviv 125 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) fell 1.45% after reporting disappointing third quarter results.

