Wed: Teva drags TASE down

13 Dec, 2017 19:05
Teva gave up some of its recent gains while Melisron and Azrieli led the rises today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37% to 1,457.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34% to 1,323.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 366.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 343.34 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.07 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.311% from yesterday at NIS 3.55/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.005% at 4.167/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.78% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.75%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.15%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.97% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.92%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.34%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

