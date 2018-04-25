Wed: Teva drags TASE down sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 1.41% to 1,459.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.31% to 1,325.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.47% to 353.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 344.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.814% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.590/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.582% at 4.375/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 5.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.57%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 3.81% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 4.46%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.07%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018