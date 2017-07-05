search
Wed: Teva drags market down

5 Jul, 2017 18:48
Teva led today's declines while Tamar Partners Delek Drilling and Isramco led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17% to 1,433.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08%, to 1,292.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 357.95 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 333.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.00 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.228% at NIS 3.522/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.075% at 3.992/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.94% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.96%.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tamar partner Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.07% and parent company Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.17%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.87% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.40%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

