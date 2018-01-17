search
Wed: Teva drags market down

17 Jan, 2018 18:33
Teva slumped for the first time this year while Opko led the falls. Bezeq continues to gain strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49% to 1,535.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 1,392.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.26% to 386.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 348.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.32 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 1.232% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.452/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.031% at 4.214/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.70%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.92% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.91%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 1.40%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.40% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.22%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

