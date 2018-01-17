Wed: Teva drags market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49% to 1,535.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.50% to 1,392.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.26% to 386.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 348.32 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.32 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 1.232% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.452/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.031% at 4.214/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.70%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.92% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.91%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 1.40%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.40% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.22%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 17, 2018

