Wed: Teva lifts TASE

16 Aug, 2017 18:36
Pharma stocks Teva, Mylan and Perrigo led the market higher today but Discount Bank slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75% to 1,399.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51% to 1,265.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.44% to 348.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 336.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 1.087% at NIS 3.628/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.743% at 4.247/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.74% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) 2.37%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.17%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.64%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.20% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.56%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.19%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 16, 2017

