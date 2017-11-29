Wed: Teva lifts TASE as gains continue

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,449.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06% to 1,324.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 379.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 343.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.029% from yesterday at NIS 3.504/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.447% at 4.145/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) continued its recent rally rising 2.71%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.49% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.63%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after launching a new sparkling wine.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.20%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.62% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.91%.

