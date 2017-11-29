search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva lifts TASE as gains continue

29 Nov, 2017 18:47
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Sodastream led the gains today as Airport City and Tower led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18% to 1,449.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06% to 1,324.24 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 379.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 343.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.06 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.029% from yesterday at NIS 3.504/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.447% at 4.145/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) continued its recent rally rising 2.71%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.49% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.63%. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after launching a new sparkling wine.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 4.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.20%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.62% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.91%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018