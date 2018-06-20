Wed: Teva maintains upward momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79% to 1,537.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74% to 1,386.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.72% to 379.86 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 346.60 points. Trading turnover was NIS 940.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.137% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.639/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.076% at 4.206/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.05% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 3.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.99%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.09% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.50%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover.Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.54% after yesterday's big fall.

