Wed: Teva pushes TASE down

6 Dec, 2017 18:52
Teva and Perrigo led today's losses while NICE Systems and Frutarom bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80% to 1,448.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.82% to 1,318.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32% to 366.27 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 344.64 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.601% from yesterday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.258% at 4.153/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.52% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.34%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.45% despite reporting a new contract. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.58% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.91%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.10% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 6, 2017

