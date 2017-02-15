Wed: Teva rally gains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.57% to 1,448.51 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,282.57 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 371.79 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 324.76 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.66 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.747/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.691% at NIS 3.954/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover to complete a 12.6% rise since publishing its fourth quarter results on Monday.Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 4.50% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.46%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA) rose 8.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after publishing strong fourth quarter results.
Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.43%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.03% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.44%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 2.32% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 1.83%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
