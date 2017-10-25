Wed: Teva sinks to new depths

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29% to 1,437.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.28% to 1,309.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 393,99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 338.92 points. Trading turnover was NIS 958.4 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.314% from yesterday at NIS 3.512/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.471% at 4.135/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.11% to a new low pn the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 5.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.52% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.70%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.10%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.73% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.38%.Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.41% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.10%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 25, 2017

