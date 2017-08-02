Wed: Teva slump deepens

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.55% to 1,439.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.54% to 1,289.89 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.35% to 357.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 334.81 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.27 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.590% at NIS 3.579/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.440% at 4.235/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan Inc. (TASE: MYL; Nasdaq: MYL) fell 3.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.12% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.48%.fell 2.13%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.58%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.11% for the biggest rise today on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.79% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.85%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.30% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.05%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017