Wed: Teva stays positive

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.38%, to 1,417.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index also rose 0.38%, to 1,285.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.01%, to 360.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 338.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 915 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5370/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% higher, at NIS 4.2362/€.

Teva led trading today, and just about maintained its recent positive momentum, rising 0.76%. Bank Leumi fell 0.44%; Bank Hapoalim closed flat; Elbit Systems fell 1.81%; and Perrigo rose 1.21%.

Opko Health rose 4.01%. Kenon fell 2.45%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017