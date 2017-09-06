search
Wed: Teva still falling hard on flat market

6 Sep, 2017 18:34
Teva led the declines again while Partner and Israel Corp led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 1,393.31 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09% to 1,265.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 352.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 337.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.168% at NIS 3.562/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.116% at 4.247/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.23%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.23% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.28%.

Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.83% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.36%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.34%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

