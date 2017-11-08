Wed: Teva still tumbling

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,419.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,298.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.13% to 376.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 339.98 points. Trading turnover was NIS 921.98 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.085% from yesterday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.089% at 4.070/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.29% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.02%. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.43%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.24% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.54%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.44% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

