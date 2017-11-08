Wed: Teva still tumbling

Big pharma stocks Teva, Mylan and Perrigo dragged the TASE down today as Delek bucked the market.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.30% to 1,419.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,298.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.13% to 376.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 339.98 points. Trading turnover was NIS 921.98 million.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.085% from yesterday at NIS 3.513/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.089% at 4.070/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.29% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.02%. Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.43%.
Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.24% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.54%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.44% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
