Wed: Teva sustains rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.04% to 1,463.31 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,287.77 points; but the BlueTech Index fell 0.23% to 371.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 323.43 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.43 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.078% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.857/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.387% at NIS 4.024/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index while parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.23%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) continued its strong rally, rising 1.46%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.50% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.42%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.32% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.33% and 1.39% respectively.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017