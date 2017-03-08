Wed: Teva turnaround lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62% to 1,438.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,280.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 362.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 324.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.190% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.044% at NIS 3.888/€.
On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.69% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. After the big falls of the past few days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) recovered somewhat, rising 2.09% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.50%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.85%.
Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.31% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.27%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.10%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2017
