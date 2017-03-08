search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva turnaround lifts TASE

8 Mar, 2017 18:39
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and the big banks led the rises today while Celcom and Partner were the biggest decliners on the TA 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.62% to 1,438.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,280.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 362.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 324.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.190% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.684/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.044% at NIS 3.888/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.69% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. After the big falls of the past few days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) recovered somewhat, rising 2.09% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.50%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.85%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.31% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.27%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.10%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016