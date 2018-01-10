Wed: Teva up but TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79% to 1,516.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91% to 1,380.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.78% to 383.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 345.42 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.436% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.429/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.127% at 4.114/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.30%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.07% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.83%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.92% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.30% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.33%.

