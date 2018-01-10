search
Wed: Teva up but TASE down

10 Jan, 2018 19:08
Teva and Israel Corp led the gains today but Mylan and Tower helped drag the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.79% to 1,516.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91% to 1,380.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.78% to 383.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 345.42 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.436% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.429/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.127% at 4.114/€.

On the market, Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.30%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.07% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.83%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.92% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.30% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.33%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 10, 2018

