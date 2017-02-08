Wed: Teva weighs on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.66% to 1,408.42 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,244.87 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 1% to 367.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 325.20 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.61 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.027% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.754/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.312% at NIS 3.995/€.
On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.98% for the day's biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.78% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.29%.
Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.43% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.25%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.05%.
Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.47% but its energy production and exploration units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.59% and 0.86% respectively – the latter was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.84%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 8, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
