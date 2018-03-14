Wed: Teva weighs on market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19% to 1,499.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 1,359.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 374.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 343.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.377% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.431/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.122% at 4.246/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.31% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 3.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite reporting strong results. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.92% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.77%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.69% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.52%. Leumi rose 0.85%, continuing its strong rally, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.83% after reporting yet another acquisition and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.42%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018