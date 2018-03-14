search
Front > TASE report

Wed: Teva weighs on market

14 Mar, 2018 18:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Strauss led the market down today, while Israel Chemicals and Sodastream bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19% to 1,499.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.20% to 1,359.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 374.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 343.05 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.377% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.431/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.122% at 4.246/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.31% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 3.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite reporting strong results. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.92% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 2.77%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.69% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.52%. Leumi rose 0.85%, continuing its strong rally, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.83% after reporting yet another acquisition and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.42%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018