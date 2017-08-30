Wed: Tower leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68% to 1,390.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72% to 1,262.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 347.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 337.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.29 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.084% at NIS 3.574/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.780% at 4.268/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's highest trading turnover,Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.72%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.07%, Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.80% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.07%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.69%.

