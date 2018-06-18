search
Wizz Air to launch Eilat-London flights

Wizz Air plane photo: Shutterstock
18 Jun, 2018 16:41
The low-cost Hungarian carrier will operate twice weekly flights on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching flights between Eilat (Ovda) and London Luton starting October 28. There will be two flights each week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Flights from Eilat to Luton start at NIS 129 and from Luton to Eilat at €55.99. Wizz Air operates 19 routes between Israel and 10 European countries, making it the foreign carrier flying to the largest number of destinations from Israel. Wizz Air's destinations include daily flights between Tel Aviv and London Luton.

