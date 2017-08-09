Wizz Air to launch four routes from Eilat

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is continuing its massive expansion in Israel with the announcement of four new routes from Ovda near Eilat to Riga (Latvia) Katowice (Poland), Prague (Czech Republic) and Bucharest (Romania). Wizz Air already offers 18 routes to and from Israel.

Tickets are already on sale for the new routes, starting from NIS 89 for a one-way ticket to Bucharest on October 29. Tickets to Katowice starting October 30 begin from NIS 129. One-way Fares to Riga, beginning October 31 start from NIS 154 and to Prague also for NIS 154 starting from November 2.

Since the beginning of 2017, nearly 355,000 passengers have already flown on Wizz Air flights to and from Israel. Responding to the growing demand for Wizz Air services by Israeli consumers, the airline is starting 12 new servicesin 2017 overall from Tel Aviv and Eilat Ovda airports, expanding network from Israel to 22 routes in 9 countries across Europe and offering more than 800,000 seats on sale to and from Israel until the end of this year.

Wizz Air communications manager Sorina Ratz said, “Today we further continue our massive expansion in Israel bringing exciting news for all our Israeli customers, underlining once again Wizz Air’s commitment to the country. We are delighted to announce four more routes to commence this autumn from Eilat Ovda airport to Riga, Katowice, Prague and Bucharest and bring even more truly affordable travel opportunities for Israelis to discover some of the most popular routes to Central and Eastern Europe. With more than 70% seat capacity increase in 2017 across our 22 Israeli routes, we continue to stimulate tourism industry, as well as trade and business links between the countries. The whole Wizz team looks forward to welcoming our customers on board of one of the youngest fleets in Europe and to continuing to grow our Israeli network throughout Europe.”

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said, “I congratulate Wizz Air on their decision to deepen their activities in Israel and open new routes from Europe to Eilat. I am pleased that the collaboration between them and the Israel Tourism Ministry has been further intensified. This is a great vote of confidence in the Israeli tourism product and proof that the Eilat directive, which we initiated to encourage tourism to the resort, is yielding results."