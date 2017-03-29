search
Wizz Air to launch three new Tel Aviv routes

Wizz Air Photo: PR
29 Mar, 2017 11:44
The low-cost Hungarian carrier is also expanding the number of its weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Budapest and Bucharest.

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching three new Tel Aviv routes and is increasing the frequency of existing Israel routes.

As of June, Wizz Air will offer two flights each week from June from Ben Gurion Airport to Lublin in Poland, Craiova in Romania and Kosice in Slovakia. Prices start from NIS 154 each way.

Wizz Air also said that it is increasing the number of flights on its Tel Aviv – Bucharest route from four a week to seven a week (starting September 18) and increasing the number of weekly flights on its Tel Aviv - Budapest route from seven to ten (starting October 29).

With the introduction of these three new routes, Wizz Air will be offering flights to 17 destinations in nine countries from Ben Gurion Airport and Ovda near Eilat and says it will be the largest low-cost carrier operating from Israel. In February, Wizz Air announced that it will operate four weekly flights on a new Tel Aviv-London (Luton) route starting on June 24.

Wizz Air began operating in Israel in 2012 when it inaugurated its Tel Aviv - Budapest route and over the past five years has carried 1.2 million passengers to and from Israel.

Wizz Air plans operating additional routes from Israel for which it will receive a grant of €250,000 from the Ministry of Tourism for each destination that does not already have a direct air link to Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

