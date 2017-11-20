Wizz Air to offer daily Tel Aviv-London flights

Competition is growing on the Tel Aviv-London route. Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced that, from March 25, 2018, it will operate daily flights on the route, instead of the four flights a week it currently offers.

The flights will land at Luton Airport. The airline is raising the frequency of flights thanks to the addition of four Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet based at Luton Airport by June 2018. The airline is expanding its destinations for direct flights from London.

In the past twelve months (to October 31, 2017), Wizz Air has carried more than 5.5 million passengers on its Luton routes alone, up 11% in comparison with 2016, making it the second largest airline at Luton Airport. Wizz Air has raised its capacity at Luton by 15% a year, and in 2018 it will offer more than 6.9 million seats to 46 destinations in 20 countries.

For five years, Wizz Air has offered 22 routes between Israel and nine countries in Europe. Flights take off from Ben Gurion Airport and Ovda Airport and land in, among other places, Lublin, Craiova, Kosice, Katowice, London-Luton, and Varna.

