Work week cut to 42 hours from July

From July the Israeli work week will be cut to 42 hours from the current 43 hours without harming pay. A new collective agreement to this effect was signed yesterday by Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn and representatives of the employers' associations. The monthly salary will be calculated according to 182 hours, down from the current 186 hours.

The new agreement will be a boost for Nissenkorn ahead of the Histadrut elections in May in which he faces a challenge from former Labor chairperson MK Shelly Yachimovich.

The new agreement also includes changes in night work and overtime arrangements. Thus, for example, an aggregated seven nights of work will be allowed in each two week period. The amount of overtime allowed in a regular week will be 16 hours.

Manufacturers Association of Israel president Shraga Brosh said, "The business sector today is more than ever prepared to adapt Israel's job sector to the new work era and allow a more correct and flexible division between leisure and work for employees in the economy. As part of the agreement, we have agreed to reduce work hours and be more flexible in operating businesses for the benefit of both business and employees."

He added, "At the same time the business sector and government are jointly conducting policies aimed at increasing productivity and growth followed by raising salaries and the standard of living for all Israelis. I am certain that only these policies will ensure strong business operations and create a better social and economic future for Israel's citizens."

Nissenkorn said, "This is the first step in shortening the work week in Israel. It is an important measure that contributes to workers in Israel and promotes the right balance between work and leisure while creating a positive impact on work productivity in the economy."

