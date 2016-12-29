Works to disrupt rail travel in Israel again

Infrastructure work to connect the high-speed railway line between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and the Hasharon railway will begin next week, and will probably cause the usual confusion and frustration.

The infrastructure work will begin on January 4 and continue through January 8. The Tel Aviv University and Herzliya railway stations will be closed. The following changes are expected:

Passenger rail traffic will be reduced, and changes will be made in railway routes.

Trains from northern Israel will be operated only as far as the Beit Yehoshua station.

Trains from southern Israel will be operated only as far as the Tel Aviv Savidor Central station.

Trains from Jerusalem and Beer Sheva (via Ashkelon and Rishon Lezion) will be operated only as far as the Tel Aviv Hagana station.

During peak hours in the morning and afternoon of Thursday, January 5, 2017, passenger trains will be operated between the Hod Hasharon, Kfar Saba, Rosh HaAyin, Petah Tikva, and Bnei Brak stations in both directions. These trains will not reach Tel Aviv. The stations will be closed on other days and times.

Normal railway traffic will resume according to the usual timetables on January 8, starting at 5:00 AM.

Alternative transportation

It is recommended for passengers to use the regular bus lines from the northern towns and the Sharon area to the central area. Extra buses will run on these lines when the railway routes between Herzliya and Tel Aviv are closed.

The Ministry of Transport will operate a free-of-charge shuttle system in both directions between the Beit Yehoshua station to the Herzliya and all Tel Aviv stations.

Israel Railways will operate a free-of-charge bus service between the Netanya and Ben Gurion Airport stations, and between the Tel Aviv Savidor Central and Tel Aviv University stations in both directions.

