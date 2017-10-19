Work to shut down trains north of Tel Aviv for 5 days

Israel Railways today announced that it would carry out major infrastructure work on the railway line between the Binyamina and Tel Aviv University railway stations. This section will be closed from October 31 to November 5. Infrastructure work will also be carried out at the West Hadera station. The purpose of the work is to connect the Sharon railway to the network, and to upgrade the national railway network.

Closing the railway line between Tel Aviv and Binyamina for five days will add to the road congestion that has prevailed in Israel since the Jewish holidays. A previous nine-day closure of the line between Beit Yehoshua and Tel Aviv caused heavy traffic loads, especially on the coastal road and the Ayalon Highway, although that closure was in August, when traffic congestion is usually lighter.

The current closure will be shorter, and Israel Railways has learned from the previous closure. Shuttles will be run on a larger scale. Every train carries 700-800 passengers at peak times, and dozens of trains pass through the section involved every day.

Israel Railways said that the work would include connecting the new track and preparing infrastructure for the lower structure of the new track, laying 750 meters of new track, and communications and signals work in the framework of installing the new signals system, which is designed to accommodate more trains, including in the Ayalon bottleneck. Israel Railways added that work to change the railway route for the purpose of extending Highway 20 (the Ayalon Highway) would be carried out, and another track added to the section.

Railway stations that will close down during the work are Caesarea-Pardess Hana, West Hadera, Netanya, Netanya Sapir, Beit Yehoshua, and Herzliya. The Ministry of Transport will reinforce the bus fleet, and Israel Railways will operate a reinforced shuttle system on three routes: Haifa Hof HaCarmel-Ben Gurion Airport, Binyamina-West Hadera-Ben Gurion Airport, and Netanya-Beit Yehoshua-Herzliya-Ben Gurion Airport.

