Medical device co XACT Robotics raises $5m

Israeli medical devices company XACT Robotics, controlled by MEDEX Ventures Group, has raised $5 million from its existing shareholders. XACT has developed a robot for navigation and direction of medical devices within the body. the company has raised $15 million to date.

This technology is suitable for a variety of operations requiring the insertion of a thin device at a precise point deep within the body, such as in biopsies, injection of drugs into internal organs, ablations (precise cauterization of tissue within the body), drainage within the body, etc.

"The system includes a hand-sized robot on the patients and uses imaging from various imaging systems, such as CT scans and ultrasound, to guide the device to the correct location in the body. The robot itself moves the medical tool," explains XACT founder and chairperson Harel Gadot, who also chairs MEDEX. "It is suitable for all procedures in which medical tool (including a biopsy needle and other tools) passes through the skin while being guided by imaging. The system has passed preclinical large animal trials. All the cases culminated in success with precision of under 1.5 millimeters - far greater than what is needed."

Gadot says, "The robot is able to constantly compare the location of the tool to the target location on the image received in real time. It calculates the direction and the movement that should be made, while taking into account the tissue's actual response and the tool's response and making adjustments, including in real time. Human beings are incapable of doing this because they depend on processing of what they see on the screen together with what they feel. This is especially true when soft tissue is involved; coordination is not always precise, which frequently requires removal and reinsertion of the tool, causing damage to the tissue and often failing to reach the treatment point inside the body with the necessary accuracy."

XACT recently obtained marketing approval in Europe and expects to obtain marketing approval in the US towards the end of the year.

The company has developed a robot system that operates in coordination with the existing ablations. It plans to also develop its own ablation system with an Israeli startup that will be able to work with the robot in order to offer a complete solution and create greater differentiation in this sector. "As of now, we're capable of inserting any surgical tool in the market," Gadot emphasizes.

Launching of products is scheduled for 2019, with the company founding seven excellence centers in leading medical centers in the US, Europe, and Israel, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by the end of this year. The first excellence center was recently established and the first four human cases treated in it.

"Globes": How does the idea of your robot differ from that of Mazor Robotics' back surgery robot, for example or the intra-body navigational systems of companies like SuperDimension and Corindus Vascular Robotics?

Gadot: "First of all, Mazor's product is designed solely for the spinal column and neurosurgery, while our product is designed to treat any organ in the body, including the spinal column, although we're focusing right now on organs in the abdominal cavity. The main difference between us and Mazor is that their robot provides directions on how to insert a medical device, but the doctor actually inserts it. With us, the robot both provides the directions and navigates the actual insertion of the medical device."

The doctor does have a role in XACT's system. He has to program and approve in advance the penetration route for the medical device that the robot will actually follow and must also approve the progress in the robot's insertion of the medical device, while making sure that the device stays in the path approved by the doctor during penetration.

"SuperDimension and Corindus are systems that guide the doctor on how to navigate with the tool within the body," Gadot says, "when you insert through natural openings in the body, such as through the breathing passages into the lungs. XACT's system inserts the medical device through the skin. In a biopsy or ablation of the lungs, for example, the right location can be reached through the breathing passages in only 50% of the cases. In all of the other cases, a system is needed that is capable of reaching the lungs through the skin. In addition, Corindus and SuperDimension are systems that enable the doctor to guide the tool to the desired location. What is special about our systems is that the XACT robot itself does the guiding and navigating under the supervision of a doctor.

"Because of the system's tiny dimensions (a robot weighing one kilogram) and its ability to use different imaging systems, the system can be used in different treatment environments: imaging rooms, a clinic, day hospitalization, operating rooms, and in the future we’re also planning on using it remotely in developing markets or in situations where there is a shortage of treatment staff."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 10, 2018

