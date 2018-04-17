Xfone We4G life-long plan tempts 6,000 subscribers in first week

We4G, Xfone's new mobile phone operator, which entered the market last week, has attracted 4,000 subscribers from other operators to date. A few thousand subscribers have also bought new lines from We4G. Most of the subscribers who switched to We4G bought the 40-gigabyte program with a fixed life-long price of NIS 29 a month.

The churn figures for the new operator show that the largest number of existing subscribers who switched to We4G came from Golan Telecom and Partner, followed by Pelephone, Hot Mobile, and Cellcom. Rami Levy Cellular and 019 Mobile also lost subscribers to We4G, but the numbers were negligible.

Xfone launched its new mobile phone business last Tuesday. Subscriber recruitment began Tuesday afternoon, so that taking the weekend into account, when there are no subscribers switching operators, and taking into account that the launch began without an advertising campaign, the pace of recruitment was over 1,000 per day, excluding subscribers buying new lines.

We4G launched only two packages: 10 gigabytes for NIS 19 a month and 40 gigabytes for a life-time guaranteed price of NIS 29 a month, an offer that is available only for the coming weeks. The company also launched an overseas data package with 750 mega for only NIS 49.

