Xfone 018 becomes Israel's 6th mobile operator

Hezi Bezalel
20 Apr, 2017 16:11
Hezi Bezalel: The model allowing us to share Cellcom's network has enabled us to enter the market.

Israeli telecom company Xfone 018, owned by businessman Hezi Bezalel, has been granted a mobile phone operator's license by the Ministry of Communications. This make Xfone the sixth player in Israel's mobile phone market (not including mobile virtual network operators MVNOs companies) through its network sharing agreement with Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL).

Bezalel said that the network sharing model now being permitted by the Ministry of Communications has allowed Xfone to enter the market with the most advanced possible network.

The Ministry of Communications also granted Golan Telecom its new license under the ownership of Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ELEK). Golan chairman Gil Sharon thanked acting Minister of Communications Tzachi Hanegbi for the license.

