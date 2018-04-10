Xfone launches with NIS 29 per month lifetime offer

Israeli telecom company Xfone today launched its new mobile network under the We4G brand. The company has a joint network agreement with Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) in which it is allocating the frequencies that it purchased to the joint venture. Cellcom will provide the wireless network and the sites from which We4G will operate. The switches were recently purchased independently from Ericsson.

Xfone is offering customers a lifetime 40-gigabyte package at NIS 29 per month.

Xfone owner Hezi Bezalel said at the press conference, “The network with the best technology has been built, and we are partners in it, with a wider bandwidth than all of the competitors. The ministry's support was important, and we have not always been treated this way.”

Bezalel thanked the suppliers, and especially Ericsson, for their joint work. He thanked Cellcom CEO Nir Sztern for helping instead of making things difficult. “I came to do good,” Bezalel declared. “We have built a communications group that people will like. We're not a company for which commercial considerations and money come first. We want a fair, transparent, and reliable communications group.

”Communications companies around the world are not hated; they are put in the same category as Google and Microsoft, and it is a shame that it is not like that in Israel. Although we are a business company, we will not forget our social obligations to help out the less fortunate people in Israel. We will do everything to strengthen our activity in the Negev and the Galilee.

Xfone CEO Yaakov Nadvorani said, “We have recently worked to establish the core of the network and our network cooperation with Cellcom. Customers want quality, a worthwhile price, and fairness. There is something missing in the way companies manage their customer relations today. You see it in the complaints, and we want to be different in this matter. We will not offer packages that confuse the customers. We will not charge customers who have not used a SIM card NIS 99.”

Nadvorani added that the company would not terminate surfing for customers who finished their surfing package, and would not sell tablets and smartphones at phony discounts. He declared, “We probably are unsuitable for people who want to buy a tablet from us. We guarantee that the customer will pay for exactly what he uses.

”We will not block surfing services; we will provide slower surfing speeds, and the user will be able to continue using relevant applications. We will not to immediately buy another surfing package. We will launch low-cost packages for overseas calls. We will offer a 750-megabyte data package for NIS 49 and a 10-gigabyte package for two years for NIS 19.”